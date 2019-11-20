LOL: This is why you should not hold pads for show offs

Uncle Rico in Napoleon Dynamite is a solid example of wanting to capture your greatness on film. He was trying to recreate his glory days as a quarterback and filming himself throwing a football in front of his house/van to sad effect.



But what happens when you are trying to capture what you think is you in your prime? And get a little overzealous in demonstrating your abilities?



This.

”Hold my pads” is the new “hold my beer”. We hope the younger dude is okay.

