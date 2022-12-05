Rogan wants The Rock to admit PED use

We tend to forgive action stars for their probable use of steroids and other PED’s. Seeing Hugh Jackman absolutely shredded as Wolverine, a jacked Arnold Schwarzenegger blowing up baddies, and The Rock beating up the world looking like a beast is so satisfying. Even at advanced ages they seem to maintain their peak physiques. We all know that normal people don’t look like that, not saying that some can’t, and we just kind of accept the fact PED’s are probably in use.

Someone else who agrees is podcast legend and UFC commentator, Joe Rogan. During a recent podcast the topic of steroids came up and a call for people to come clean was made. Here is some of what Joe said.

The Rock’s been lying. There’s not a fucking chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as The Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive and he’s so different than he was when he was 30.

Is it any of our business? Definitely not. Would we be curious to know? I think most of us would. What do you think?

Something tells us that The Rock isn’t going to let this one fly…