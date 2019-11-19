Chael Sonnen reacts to Ben Askren’s surprising retirement

Ben Askren retiring from the UFC is shocking enough but retiring from MMA altogether took us by complete surprise. It also took Uncle Chael by surprise.

It’s no secret that Chael was watching Ben Askren’s UFC run closely because Ben was very successful outside of the UFC and a fellow wrestler. Unfortunately, his hype fizzled out quickly after signing with the juggernaut organization as he went 1-2. His lone win over Robbie Lawler in March was a controversial stoppage and then he was knocked out in record time by Jorge Masvidal in July. He would lose again by submission to Demian Maia in October and has made the decision to retire at just 35 years of age. Unless Scott Coker comes calling with a big money contract….

Sonnen reacted to the announcement and gave his thoughts on it via his YouTube channel. We feel the same way uncle Chael.

