Official Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva trailer drops

Jake Paul will box yet another over the hill opponent when he steps in to the boxing ring to face former UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva on October 29th in Phoenix, Arizona.



Paul is in his mid 20’s and Silva is in his late 40’s making this boxing bout number three with MMA fighters far past their prime for Jake Paul. He beat a wrestler with toddler level striking skills in Ben Askren, an unmotivated and shell of his former self version of Tyron Woodley, and now a fighter pushing 50 in Anderson Silva. So far, Jake has dodged the combo of any fighter near his age and with any real skills.

The trailer for the freak show dropped today. Check it out.