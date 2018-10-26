Consensus odds for UFC Moncton’s main and co-main event

Tomorrow night UFC Fight Night 138 takes place in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. The main event is a solid one seeing light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir trying to impress the boss to get a title shot. Oezdemir is coming off a loss to champion Daniel Cormier but Smith is riding high after knocking out a pair of former champs in Rashad Evans and Shogun Rua. Whoever wins will most likely fight the winner of Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232. The loser will have to try and prove they belong in that rare air with one or two big wins. Despite Oezdemir’s loss and Smith’s finishes of Evans and Rua the odds are in Volkan’s favor according to OddsShark.

Oezdemir -175 Smith +140

The co-main event features Artem Lobov and last minute replacement Michael Johnson. Johnson missed weight by one pound meaning that this featherweight bout is now taking place at a catch weight of 147 pounds. We’re not one hundred percent sure if the odds will be affected by this but right now it is seen as a HUGE mismatch in the eyes of odds makers.

Lobov +450 Johnson -649

You can watch the weigh-ins by clicking here and see the full results by clicking here.