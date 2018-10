On November 24th we might finally see Tito Ortiz get his revenge.  Footage of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz training has surfaced and when YouTuber Boxing Physique put it side by side we cringed. Tito still looks strong and fierce but Chuck looks like a grandpa getting ready to tell kids to get off his lawn. Golden Boy brings us the trilogy ending fight on the eve of Thanksgiving. Will Tito finally win?

