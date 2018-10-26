UFC Moncton early weigh-in results

UFC Moncton aka Fight Night 138 aka Smith vs Oezdemir goes down Saturday night. The event will not have ceremonial weigh-ins so don’t spend your time this evening looking for it. A potential light heavyweight title shot eliminator between Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith headlines the evening that also features Artem Lobov vs Michael Johnson. The video of the early weigh-ins is below along with the results (via MMAmania).

UFC Fight Night 138 Main Event:

205 lbs.: Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs. Anthony Smith (205.5)

UFC Fight Night 138 Main Card on FOX Sports 1:

145 lbs.: Artem Lobov (145.5) vs. Michael Johnson ()

205 lbs.: Misha Cirkunov (205) vs. Patrick Cummins (205.5)

135 lbs.: Jonathan Martinez (135) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

205 lbs.: Gian Villante () vs. Ed Herman (205.5)

170 lbs.: Alex Garcia (170.5) vs. Court McGee (170.5)

UFC Fight Night 138 Prelims on FOX Sports 1:

170 lbs.: Nordine Taleb (170.5) vs. Sean Strickland ()

145 lbs.: Thibault Gouti (155.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Chris Fishgold (146)

135 lbs.: Sarah Moras (135.5) vs. Talita Bernardo (133)

UFC Fight Night 138 Prelims on Fight Pass:

155 lbs.: Te Edwards () vs. Don Madge (154)

265 lbs.: Arjan Bhullar () vs. Marcelo Golm (255.5)

155 lbs.: Stevie Ray (155.5) vs. Jessin Ayari (155