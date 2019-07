The UFC San Antonio weigh-ins are underway and you can watch it go down, and then the replay shortly after, in the video below.

Main card

170 lbs.: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards 265 lbs.: Walt Harris vs. Aleksei Oleinik

265 lbs.: Juan Adams vs. Greg Hardy

155 lbs.: Dan Hooker vs. James Vick

155 lbs.: Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell