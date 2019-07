Dana White recently told TMZ that a fan supported clash between unpredictable Jorge Masvidal and MMA’s Elton John, Conor McGregor.

Elton John



Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen does a good job at predicting which fights are going to be made and also logically breaks down why. He makes some good points and even thinks Dana is possibly trying to goad Conor in to the fight.

Watch and you decide…

If you thought Nate Diaz and Conor was bonkers we assure you this fight, or at least the pre fight hype will top it.