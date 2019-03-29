Looks like we’re getting Askren vs Masvidal this year

Ben Askren wanted no part of a second bout with Robbie Lawler.

After Ben was almost murdered in his bout with Lawler at UFC 235 and pretty much gifted a submission win we all assumed they would run it back out of fairness. Wrong.

Dana White himself said several times that it was most likely going to happen. Again…wrong.

Now, on to the news…

According to a report from Ariel Helwani it looks like Ben’s next challenge is going to be Jorge Masvidal. The bout will reportedly take place on July 6th at UFC 239. Headlining the card is light heavyweight champion Jon Jones vs Thiago Santos with a stellar co-main in bantamweight/featherweight champ Amanda Nunes vs Holly Holm.