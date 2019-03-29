Coach posts tribute to ‘retired’ Conor McGregor

I mean come on. Are we really doing this.

Conor McGregor announced his ‘retirement’ earlier this month.

We’re not saying we don’t believe it but you could surely forgive our skepticism about it.

Conor has ‘retired’ before. Remember the ‘thanks for the cheddar’ social media post? People leapt all over it but we waited. Sure enough a few days later it was announced Conor was trolling. Duh.

This time though his coach John Kavanagh is actually posting a ‘tribute’ making it seem legitimate.

What do you think? Troll or real?