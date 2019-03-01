UFC 235 Embedded: episode 5

On Episode 5 of UFC 235 Embedded, all of the event’s athletes attend Ultimate Media Day. Faceoffs feature light heavyweight headliners Jon Jones and Anthony Smith, welterweight champ Tyron Woodley and challenger Kamaru Usman, and former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and opponent Ben Askren. The UFC Performance Institute draws a who’s-who of UFC 235, including Russia’s Zabit Magomedsharipov, Brazil’s Johnny Walker, former champion Cody Garbrandt and strawweight Tecia Torres. The men from the night’s two championship fights entertain at open workouts, one arriving in an impromptu party bus.

