Watch Dana White shut Colby Covington down from filming him gambling

Former interim UFC welterweight champ Colby Covington has been lobbying for a title shot against Tyron Woodley without success. Covington was passed over for the title shot at UFC 235 and instead Kamaru Usman will be challenging Woodley for the belt. Covington has been outspoken about his grievances against the UFC brass and even tracked down UFC President Dana White late last night where he was gambling in the Palms Casino.

White is known as a high-roller gambler and some of the tales of his winnings are legendary. Covington wanted a face-to-face with the boss man to find out why he’s being snubbed, but White quickly shut the impromptu meeting down when he realized Colby was filming. Apparently that’s a big no-no at the card table. Check it out.

Here is Colby Covington looking for (and finding!) Dana White, who was gambling at the Palms, to confront him about why he is not fighting for the title at #UFC235 this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ej98P2hvXz — Matthew Wells (@MrMWellsArt) March 1, 2019

Colby is the number one ranked welterweight and ahead of Usman who is ranked number two. Colby is known for his outrageous antics on social media but he certainly did himself no favors here with this poorly thought out plan.