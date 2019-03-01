UFC 235 Embedded: episode 4

On Episode 4 of UFC 235 Embedded, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stays focused by watching opponent Anthony Smith’s interviews. Welterweight title challenger Kamaru Usman gets custom meals for the week at the UFC Performance Institute, where training partner and former champion Rashad Evans runs into several of his past opponents. Jones has a friendly interaction with former rival Evans and meets French heavyweight Francis Ngannou. Teammates Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren continue to train together in Las Vegas, Woodley for his welterweight title defense and Askren for his Octagon debut. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt introduces welterweight Diego Sanchez to his secret weapon – his son.

