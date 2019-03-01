UFC 235 Embedded: episode 3

On Episode 3 of UFC 235 Embedded, the stars of the event make their ways to Las Vegas as fight night draws closer: light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith, welterweight title challenger Kamaru Usman, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and welterweight king Tyron Woodley. Inside the UFC offices, former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler keeps it low-key, as debuting opponent Ben Askren takes in all of the fight week process. Check-ins feature a who’s-who of the sport, with appearances by UFC 235 competitors Diego Sanchez, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Mickey Gall, Tecia Torres and Gina Mazany.

