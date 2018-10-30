Sonnen believes Smith is number one contender at 205

If there’s ever a guy in the history of the world that looks like an MMA fighter it’s Anthony Smith according to Chael P Sonnen. Smith is on a three fight win streak right now and has gone 5-1 in his last 6. He’s knocked out Rashad Evans, knocked out Shogun Rua, and submitted Volkan Oezdemir most likely putting him next in line for the winner of Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232. He got heaps of praise from “The American Gangster” and we wanted to share. Check it out.

Please like & share: