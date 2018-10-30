Current Bovada odds for UFC 230 main and co-main event

UFC 230 goes down on November 3rd in New York at Madison Square Garden. The main event is heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis and is propped up by a potential war between Jacare Souza and former light heavyweight champion Chris Weidman. Initially we were getting Luke Rockhold vs Weidman but the injury bug intervened and took out Rockhold with extreme prejudice. Questions about the odds shift for the co-main event immediately arose given the variables the last minute replacement for Luke brought to the table. Here are the current Bovada odds for Weidman vs Souza…

Souza +150 Weidman -185

The main event had some challenges of its own. It was initially Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier. HOWEVER, due to a whole bunch of Stockton 209’ing it fell through. All of that drama was capped off by an injury to Dustin so maybe it all worked out for the best. Daniel Cormier was expected to face Brock Lesnar in his next bout but we were all surprised and given Derrick Lewis instead. Derrick had just fought and won at UFC 229 on October 6th so no one expected him to return so soon. Then again when Dana calls and offers a title shot you take it or you may never get one again. Here are the incredibly lopsided Bovada odds for this surprise bout…

Cormier -700 Lewis +450

If Lewis upsets DC someone is going to make a lot of money. Betting on Jacare is a no-brainer if you are in to playing the odds, especially since Chris is 1-3 in his last 4. What do you think of these odds?