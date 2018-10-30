Dana White lays the law down to Mayweather Jr about Khabib fight

UFC head Dana White is pretty tired of hearing Floyd Mayweather Jr trying to remain relevant by calling his fighters out for a boxing match. No one in their right mind believes Mayweather would ever agree to step in to a cage and face even the most average of fighters. However, he still keeps calling out studs like lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov trying to make another nine figure payday. White is done with it and he told TMZ Sports that Floyd should sign with the UFC or go away. Check it out.

