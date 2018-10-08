Betting lines for McGregor’s next opponent are not surprising

From the moment the referee stopped the Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov fight on Saturday at UFC 229 the talk of a rematch started. The Irishman tapped out after being dominated for 3 1/2 rounds by the Russian grappling phenom and in most cases a performance that bad would not warrant a return bout. This is Conor McGregor though and his name is a license to print money at the moment. Dana White making the rematch would be good for the UFC but not for Conor.

So…

If not Khabib then who? We may have to answer that question if the Russian is suspended for the post fight brawl. Oddsshark has posted the odds for who it may be with the Nurmagomedov rematch being the favorite at -155. The Nate Diaz trilogy ending bout sits at +130, GSP is next at +375, Jose Aldo is way up at +900, and Tyron Woodley caps it off with a massive +1800. None of those fights should be next but whatever makes the most money is what they will go with.

There are others that should be in there like Rafael Dos Anjos, Dustin Poirier 2, Eddie Alvarez 2, and even Anderson Silva. It’s a crap shoot as to who it really will be because if Khabib is suspended you have to throw Tony Ferguson’s name in there for an interim title bout with Conor. Again, who knows?