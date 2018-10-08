VIDEO: John Cena’s new ‘6th move of doom’ is as bad as his new haircut

The joke about walking merchandise booth John Cena’s WWE limited move repertoire has always been that he only has “5 moves of doom”. Flying shoulderblock, sitout hip toss, side-release spinout powerbomb, Five Knuckle Shuffle (fistdrop), and FU Attitude Adjustment (Fireman’s Carry Takeover). So, playing off of fan criticism he unveiled a ‘6th move of doom’ recently and it is good for one thing – comedy. We want to suspend our disbelief but with things this corny flying around it’s very hard. Check out Lloyd Christmas and his lightning fist of fury.

