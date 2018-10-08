LIVE!! Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh on Joe Rogan Experience podcast

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh, along with his nutritionist George Lockhart, are guests today on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. They will of course be discussing everything that went down at UFC 229 over the weekend. Conor lost by submission in his return to MMA against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. But the brawl after the brawl mostly overshadowed everything that took place during the actual title fight. Tune in and hear from the guys who were ringside for all the mayhem.

