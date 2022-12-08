Paddy Pimblett reveals he is banned from Twitter

Paddy Pimblett has been compared to Conor McGregor more than once. An exciting fighter who generates buzz with every fight and occasionally says controversial things, igniting the ire of fans. He did it again. Paddy has had two of his Instagram accounts banned and he can now add Twitter to that growing list.

Pimblett opened up on Pub Talk about his misfortunes blaming the bans mostly on his responses to the insults of others.

I’m also banned on Twitter. Just calling people stupid, fat idiots and stuff. You know what I mean? They give me grief and I’ve said something back. Because I’m in the public eye, people report my stuff and my account gets shut down. When I open Twitter – ‘your account is permanently suspended.’ It just comes up stating that, so I can’t like or comment to no one.

This is not uncommon. Trolls and sometimes misguided social activists have been notorious for picking fights and then reporting the person they were trolling for their responses. It has been a tactic of those groups for a very long time and people like Pimblett who won’t take the verbal attacks usually pay the price.

t

t