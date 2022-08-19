Paulo Costa explains his ‘F*** USADA’ at today’s weigh-ins

Paulo Costa has a body that screams for USADA testing.

Muscles on top of muscles and a small body fat percentage in MMA will likely get you a visit from USADA. Yoel Romero is one of the first fighters that springs to mind when discussing this scenario. Yoel has a similar freak of nature body that would eventually be outed, possibly, as the result of banned substances. It was a tainted supplement claim in a time when tainted supplement claims were abundant. When one big man tests positive it casts a shadow of doubt on other big men and USADA has a target rich environment in front of them.



Costa weighed in today for Saturday’s UFC 278 bout with Luke Rockhold and during the event he let out a “F*** USADA!”



He would tweet out the following later on to explain it.

F*** the the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight very dehydrated and they wants took my blood ! F*** those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this f*** s***!

Paulo tipped the scales at 185.5 officially making the weight which prompted a sigh of relief because the Brazilian missed weight by a mile in October 2021 forcing him to make his light heavyweight debut. He would lose the fight to Marvin Vettori who graciously proceeded with the bout despite Costa’s negligence. A win on Saturday would put Paulo back in the mix.