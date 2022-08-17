Dana White addresses Paddy Pimblett’s drastic weight changes

Paddy Pimblett fluctuates from competing in the 155 pound weight limit lightweight division to plumping up to over 200 pounds in between bouts. Most doctors, including my sports medicine doctor, would say that is not healthy for a variety of reasons. Ultimately, it’s Pimblett’s body and he can do whatever he wants. He does need to remember that extreme weight gain can ultimately lead to diminished returns of performance with the necessary extreme weight cuts. Dana White appears to agree.

After a recent Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC head addressed Pimblett’s choice to super size himself. Potential backlash for Pimblett missing weight, the amount of time for him to make weight, and the issues with booking about with Paddy in a timely manner were discussed.

It’s not good for you. We all know that. We all know that fluctuating and cutting that much weight is very bad, and it definitely doesn’t prolong your career. It’s tough on your body and your organs and stuff like that. But he’s a grown man and he can do whatever the hell he wants to do.

It makes it tough for us, too, because when we’re in the matchmaking room, and we want to throw him in a fight, maybe we want to throw him on a card in a month, month and a half, it hurts us, too. We have to be very specific when we plan fights for him because he’s nowhere close to weight. What you don’t want to do is put that much pressure on him to cut that much weight in that short of amount of time…..I really don’t give a s*** about backlash, but I care more about him, his health and safety than backlash…..That’s none of my business. That’s up to him. If this guy likes food — and listen, he’s preaching to the preacher over here, I like food, too, so I get it. But yeah, that’s totally up to him. It’s his life, it’s his career, it’s his body, and he can do whatever he wants.”

What do you think about Paddy’s drastic weight changes?