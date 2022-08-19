UFC 278 full weigh-in results

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will give challenger Leon Edwards another shot at him on Saturday. Edwards came up short back in 2015 in their first bout but since that decision loss, Leon is on a 9-0-1 run. He was the logical choice for Usman’s next defense. They serve as the main event for UFC 278 with a very solid co-main event in Luke Rockhold vs Paulo Costa and a bout featuring former featherweight king Jose Aldo.

The event’s competitors weighed in today and the results are below.

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Leon Edwards (170)

Paulo Costa (185.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (185.5)

Jose Aldo (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Lucie Pudilova (135.5) vs. Wu Yanan (136)

Harry Hunsucker (204.5) vs. Tyson Pedro (205.5)

Preliminary bouts

Alexandr Romanov (239.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (252.5)

Jared Gordon (155.5) vs. Leonardo Santos (156)

Luis Saldana (145.5) vs. Sean Woodson (146)

A.J. Fletcher (170.5) vs. Ange Loosa (170.5)

Amir Albazi (126) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (125.5)

Aori Qileng (136) vs. Jay Perrin (136)

Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Daniel Da Silva (126)

Harry Hunsucker is also making his light heavyweight debut and this will be featured on the main card.