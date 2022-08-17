Kamaru Usman lists the names on his GOAT list

With UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman now in the discussion for the MMA GOAT there is more weight to his words. Champions are often asked who sits in their greatest of all time lists and sometimes it is surprising. Usman spoke to ESPN recently and the topic came up and he dropped the names he thought belonged in the conversation. One was unexpected.

I think in this sport, I mean, this is based on preferences, different guys have different preferences. I think skill wise and technique wise what these guys were able to show, I think Anderson Silva, Jon Jones. What these guys were able to bring, Georges St-Pierre, I would even say Dominick Cruz.

What do you think of this list? Did the inclusion of Dominick Cruz surprise you?