Jake Paul says KO of Rahman Jr will scare McGregor off

Jake Paul (5-0) is set to face his first real boxer on August 6th in Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1).

Paul has made a name for himself beating up aging former UFC fighters like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley and retired NBA players like the miniature Nate Robinson. His resume is littered with freak show victories and lacking any credible opponents. He was supposed to face Tommy Fury (8-0) but due to a series of unfortunate events it didn’t pan out. Having someone like Hasim Rahman Jr stepping in is probably the best thing for Jake. Maybe not financially, but a win over him – maybe – silences the haters.

That being said, the Paul camp has placed serious restrictions on Rahman’s weight allowances that we reported on yesterday.

Hasim’s contract stipulates that he will lose 25 percent of his purse for every pound over 200. There is actually a rehydration clause preventing Rahman to recover no more than 10 pounds. This is likely because Jake has never weighed more than 192 pounds for any of his previous bouts.

There is always something out of the ordinary when it comes to a Jake Paul bout.

A proposed freak show boxing bout with UFC star Conor McGregor is always on the table for Jake after this matchup but there are many hurdles to clear to make it happen. Here is what Paul said about it (via Daily Mail).

Even if he wanted to fight me, Dana would have to approve it. I’m my own boss, so I can make my own decisions and can fight whenever I want. After I knock out Hasim Rahman Jr, Conor will be like, ‘Oh wow, this kid can really fight’. That’s probably going to scare him away from fighting me.

Conor has dismissed the idea in the past but if the money was right maybe it could happen? Could Jake beat Conor?