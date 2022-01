The women’s Royal Rumble had a surprise entrant who would go on to win the battle royal formatted match. Former UFC women’s bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey tossed out Charlotte Flair to be the last woman standing tall in the ring.

Ronda Rousey wins the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, last eliminating Charlotte Flair. pic.twitter.com/PJHHtfFaAb — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 30, 2022

