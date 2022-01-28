Jake Paul drops Dana White diss track, slams Masvidal and McGregor

Will it ever end? Probably not.

Jake Paul and Dana White have a public feud going on that heats up and then fizzles before heating up again. Apparently it’s heating up again despite Dana very recently stating that he didn’t dislike Paul. Naturally upon hearing that – Jake decided he would drop a diss track.

In the video he plays the part of the UFC head while making fun of how Dana has responded to low fighter pay criticisms. Jake also accuses White of still using cocaine.

UFC fighters put your hands in the air…