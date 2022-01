56 year old MMA legend Don ’The Predator’ Frye is well known for three things. The first is a memorable scrap with Yoshihiro Takayama in the Pride organization. Secondly, his incredible Magnum PI caterpillar mustache. Finally, his propensity to be a heat magnet. Proof of the latter? Watch the legend punch a fan at last weekend’s UFC 270 event.

Frye at 56 years old is still a scary beast.