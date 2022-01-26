UFC champ badly needs knee surgery

After revealing he had an untreated knee injury heading in to his UFC 270 title defense, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is going to get it repaired (via ESPN).

Ngannou’s pre fight injuries included a torn MCL and damaged ACL. Without surgery his manager says the champ cannot train or compete. This surgery comes at a time when a rift between UFC head Dana White and Ngannou’s team are not playing well together contractually. Former interim champion Cyril Gane lost at UFC 270 making Francis the undisputed king again – until he isn’t.

Given the current climate the title may not remain an undisputed one. Depending on how long recovery from the surgery is we may get another interim title for marketing purposes. Please no.

