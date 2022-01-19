Ciryl Gane says no bad blood with Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270

There have been varying reports about the potential animosity between UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and the undisputed champion Francis Ngannou. The pair were training partners and at one point in the buildup to their clash this Saturday night at UFC 270 each has publicly stated they got the better of the other in sparring. The back and forth about it has been prevalent in media headlines. They have also said they feel no resentment for the other but then again there has been no shortage of stories to the opposite. It’s confusing at times.

Gane recently spoke to TMZ Sports and in the conversation he makes it clear that there is no bad blood. Check it out and judge for yourself.

