UFC 270 main event odds are surprisingly skewed

Interim champ vs undisputed champ. A tale as old as time. Boy meets belt, belt meets boy, belt doesn’t get defended quickly enough or uncle Dana needs to sell more tickets so a division steward must be decided. Interim champions make sense when there is a possibility that the reigning champion may not be able to return, other than that – it’s pointless.

UFC Interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane finally gets his chance to unify the belt with that of undisputed champ, and former training partner, Francis Ngannou. Depending on what day it is you will be told that there is bad blood between the two, or that there is nothing but love. Regardless, Saturday night at UFC 270 we will see two of the most skilled heavyweight fighters on the planet step into the cage and try to knock each other‘s heads off. Will they shake hands or touch gloves? You tell us.

Out of the betting sites we checked only one had Francis Ngannou as the favorite. That’s right. Ciryl Gane is the king in most of the major betting lines from the major betting sites. Here are some…

OPENING

Ngannou -125

Gane +100

BOVADA

Gane -150

Ngannou +125

BETONLINE

Gane -153

Ngannou +133

SPORTSBETTING

Gane -153

Ngannou +133

MYBOOKIE

Gane -145

Ngannou +115

To be considered a favorite over a monster like Francis Ngannou is impressive especially when you are the challenger. Well done, Ciryl. Who do you have taking it?