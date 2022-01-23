VIDEO l Dana White ‘not sweating’ Ngannou’s contract

The drama around the expiration of current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s contract is currently at the forefront of every discussion about him. One person who isn’t sweating it is the one person you would be and that’s Dana White. The UFC face appears to be in a ‘couldn’t care less’ mode about keeping the scariest big man alive under the company’s banner. Want proof? Listen to what he told TMZ Sports.

Since winning against Gane last night it is being reported that Ngannou’s contract has been automatically extended one year or three more fights due to what is called the ‘champion’s clause’. We can only hope he doesn’t sit his time out and then go box and lose to Tyson fury