UFC 270 Matches Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is a sport that certainly isn’t for the faint of heart. It is a sport where two men step into a cage with each other and viciously attack until one is victorious. This is a sport that attracts certain kinds of people to compete in it. Men and women that love danger, are competitive, and extremely imposing. On January 22nd, two of the most intimidating figures in the UFC will face off at UFC 270 for the heavyweight belt: Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

UFC 270 will be a wild showdown featuring some of the biggest names in the sport, and this is an event you’re simply not going to want to miss. This event is sure to attract major betting action, so don’t forget to lay down some major bets before these titans clash. If you forget to make a bet before heading out to a friend’s house or a bar to watch this event, there are numerous great betting apps that let you bet on the go. Let’s explore what will be going down at this major UFC event.

UFC 270 will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim on January 22nd and will have two major title fights, with both the heavyweight championship and the flyweight championship. The rest of the card is unspectacular, but with two major fights for a title, it’ll be an event to remember.

The flyweight title fight will be between current champion Brandon Moreno and #1 contender Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno is a favourite at -170, with Figueiredo at +150. This is the third time these two fighters have faced off. The 1st time, it ended in a surprising draw. The second time, Moreno submitted Figueiredo to take the belt. Moreno hasn’t lost a fight since 2018 and is a major submission artist.

Figueiredo was the flyweight titleholder before his loss to Moreno, and he is a well-rounded, competent fighter who can both exchange blows and grapple. Before his loss to Moreno, he hadn’t lost a fight in six straight, going 5-0-1 in that span. He will be seeking to take his belt back and avenge his loss.

Figueiredo is the older fighter and the more experienced one, but this one is likely to be a close one. It should be a fight based on skill and technique, with two diminutive fighters weighing under 130 pounds. It should be a great match to wet fans’ appetite for the main event.

When Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou step into the octagon together, it will be a rare fight between two belt-holders. These heavyweight brawlers are some of the most intimidating fighters in the UFC. The odds are currently even for this matchup, with no clear favourite.

Francis Nagannou is one of the biggest and most powerful fighters in the world. Listed at 6’4 and 263 pounds, Ngannou is a punishingly physical fighter. He has knocked out the last five men to step into an octagon with him, including some of the top heavyweights in the world like Stipe Miocic and Curtis Blaydes. He is someone who, with one punch, can quickly put an end to his opponent’s night. His victory against Miocic in March earned him the belt in shocking fashion.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane is a lighter, more agile fighter, listed at 6,4, and 247. He got his start in kickboxing, where he won every fight he competed in. He may not have the same pure knockout power that Ngannou has, but his Muay Thai style of fighting makes him extremely deadly. He is undefeated in his UFC and MMA career. He’s never lost a professional fight in 23 fights across disciplines, and he’s fresh off a knockout of Derrick Lewis, another heavy-hitting heavyweight.

These colossal brawlers are likely to put on a show. They have very different fighting styles and are both great showmen. Ngannou is better known to MMA fans as his highlights trend on social media after every big matchup. He is a fighter who has had some of the most vicious knockouts in the history of the sport. Gane is lesser-known but a rising superstar. He is agile and a proven winner. However, he’s never seen anything like Ngannou.

Predicting the results of this matchup is difficult, as both Gane and Ngannou are so dangerous. Ngannou might be the slight favourite in many bettors’ minds because he is just so powerful. However, sleep on Gane at your own risk. Either way, UFC 270 appears poised to be one of the biggest fights of 2022, and it’s only the start of the year.