Ngannou’s UFC on ESPN 1 post fight presser comments after KO’ing Velasquez

Francis Ngannou was probably not the ideal opponent to welcome Cain Velasquez back after a long layoff. He legitimately knocked out the big man in the main event of Sunday’s UFC on ESPN 1 event with a crushing uppercut that buckled Cain’s legs in :28 of round 1. It was a hard pill to swallow for Velasquez, his team, and hardcore fans. It was still a KO.

At the post fight press conference , Francis was all smiles and we don’t blame him. We just saw him knock out who many think is the most talented UFC heavyweight of all time. It was an amazing accomplishment.

Check out what Ngannou had to say afterwards.



