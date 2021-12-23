Tommy Fury thinks he would have KO’d Jake Paul in first

Tommy Fury may not have fought Jake Paul but that hasn’t stopped him from attempting to cash in.

Fury was supposed to box Jake Paul this month but had to withdraw and in doing so handed Jake Paul a highlight reel knockout on a platter. Tyron Woodley stepped up and fell down dramatically in the 6th round after Paul connected with a thunderous punch. Since then Woodley has been making fun of himself, MMA fighters have been making fun of him, and the only person besides Momma Woodley who isn’t making fun of him is Jake Paul. The end times are near?

Of course it is easy to run your mouth when there is no risk of conflict or injury. It’s not considered respectable to talk trash after backing out of a fight even it is as a result of an injury. That hasn’t stopped Tommy Fury.

In a video streamed a short time ago today the younger brother of current undisputed boxing champion Tyson Fury played it cool. Tommy talked about a multitude of topics including the potential outcome of the Paul fight had it come to fruition. KO in round one.

Check out the whole video below.



