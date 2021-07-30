Suspect still wanted for WWE title belts theft, reward offered

There’s a thief on the loose and his loot was a few autographed WWE championship belts, a necklace worn by Sheamus, and a corner pad. Other items taken weren’t disclosed.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25-30 years old, with brown hair, a mustache, and a light goatee. He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

The Tampa Police tweeted the following:

USF Police Dept. needs your help identifying the person in this alert.



If you know this person or have information regarding this case, please contact USF Police at 813-974-2628 or by email at usfpdpio@usf.edu 24 hours a day/7 days a week. pic.twitter.com/mGoHa6pIjO — USFPD Tampa (@USFPDTampa) June 29, 2021

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information about the theft or suspect and wants to be eligible for a cash reward should call Crime Stoppers first at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.