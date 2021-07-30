Suspect still wanted for WWE title belts theft, reward offered

There’s a thief on the loose and his loot was a few autographed WWE championship belts, a necklace worn by Sheamus, and a corner pad. Other items taken weren’t disclosed.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25-30 years old, with brown hair, a mustache, and a light goatee. He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
The Tampa Police tweeted the following:
Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information about the theft or suspect and wants to be eligible for a cash reward should call Crime Stoppers first at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.