Austin McBroom admits Bryce Hall and other fighters still haven’t been paid

The dangers of freakshow and “celebrity” boxing are many. Potentially unqualified referees, lack of serious fighter safeguards in place, and most important to competitors – money. The YouTube vs TikTok influencers boxing event has received a lot of bad publicity now that reports of non payment have been surfacing. Austin McBroom defeated Bryce Hall via TKO in the main event and according to McBroom he and other participants still have not been paid yet. Here’s what he told TMZ about the lawsuits surrounding payments and rumors about them.