With new ATT conduct policy Joanna Jedrzejczyk says Colby Covington should be ejected

There has been drama brewing for a while between two of American Top Team’s best. Both are former UFC champions and both are emotional and outspoken. Former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington. It’s turning in to a war.

Colby hasn’t had the obnoxious MAGA knob turned up to 11 since he lost via referee stoppage with less than a minute to go in a fight he was likely winning. It was that epic clash with current 170 pound king Kamaru Usman that dampened his social media antagonizing. However, Colby has been ramping it up steadily and Joanna has taken notice, especially since the new ATT no trash talking policy has been implemented. With fighters like her, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal in the mix it might become hard to enforce. Hype sells fights right?

Joanna spoke with Ariel Helwani and she laid it out plainly. Here’s a small snippet of what she had to say and a clip below.

I think that Dan Lambert should kick him out. Of course, he is putting this place in shame. When they were recording the stuff with Colby Covington he was bringing some dirty Diana’s to the gym. Ugly girls. Come on, I don’t want to talk about this guy.



Did Joanna forget the coronavirus joke she aimed at Weili Zhang.