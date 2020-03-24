Can Israel Adesanya please keep his tasteless jokes to himself

Oh man…

I’m learning to dislike a piece of Israel Adesanya that should be his greatest asset. His sense of humor.

Before his successful snooze fest of a middleweight title defense against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 the champion said he would make Romero “crumble like the twin towers”. Jokes about the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed thousands are not a good idea if you want to remain a marketable good guy. Just throwing that out there for you Israel.

His latest gaffe comes at the expense of the coronavirus pandemic victims. To some people this may not seem like a big deal but given the seriousness of the situation and devastating effect it is having on this world right now – it’s a WTF moment.

I’m liking the vibe Corona bringing. I’ve got this bubble around me and I feel no one can touch me 😊 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 24, 2020

I think we can all agree he’s young and probably doesn’t let things get to him as much as some of us do. Still, he needs a public relations manager sooner than later.