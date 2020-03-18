VIDEO: Ken Shamrock to be inducted in to Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame

Despite Ken Shamrock’s best and most significant portion of his pro wrestling career occurring within WWE ropes he hasn’t made it in to their hall of fame just yet. He has also dabbled in Ring of Honor, had a stint in New Japan, and has quietly been competing in promotions like Australia’s Battle Championship Wrestling. He gets around.

Since 2019 he has been back in Impact Wrestling and on TV involved in a decent feud with Moose. At 56 years of age he is in surprisingly good shape and can still mesh well with a partner who can work. The UFC Hall of Fame member will have another notch on his belt as it was announced on the March 17th Impact that he would be the new inductee in to their Hall of Fame.

Just about any interview nowadays in which Ken Shamrock talks about WWE you can catch him sounding a little bitter about not being inducted in to theirs but I think it will eventually happen. He’s done much more than some of the others that have gone in in recent years. He was a key member of the Attitude Era roster and was involved in some of the most important angles going on during that period. Who knows if he will ever make it in but it would make us here at Pro MMA Now happy because he deserves it.

Here is the announcement about the Impact wrestling Hall of Fame induction.