This is what happens when a McDojo starts teaching what they think looks cool instead of what works.

In the dumbest knife defense video we have ever and we mean ever seen… I can’t even finish the sentence. Let us know in the comments where the point is that it fails as a technique. See if you can spot the well hidden and precise moment this guy would die. See if you can pinpoint the moment our sarcasm started in this paragraph.



WTF.