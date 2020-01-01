Dana White says Nick Diaz was contacted but doubts return

In the never ending saga of the potential return of Nick Diaz we are hearing the same things we always do and it’s just as disappointing now as it was when it started five years ago.

Dana White spoke with ESPN recently and got our hopes up by revealing that the UFC matchmakers have been in touch with Diaz – just before White took those hopes and slammed them to the cage mat.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I don’t think Nick Diaz wants to fight. I don’t think Nick has that love and that passion for fighting.

I think it’s sort of a love-hate relationship for him. All the things that Nick has and has done is because of fighting, but I don’t think he loves to do it.



All of this comes after Nick revealed to Ariel Helwani that he felt he had to come back and beat Jorge Masvidal. Nate Diaz, his brother, lost a high profile fight with Masvidal in late 2019 via doctor’s stoppage due to a cut. After the bout ended it wasn’t long until Jorge said some less than favorable things about Nate, and that prompted Nick to jump in. The point is that the Nick vs Jorge fight setup scripted itself.

Can someone please make this fight happen?