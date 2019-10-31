Watch: UFC 244 media day face offs

Saturday we will finally find out who the baddest in the game is.

UFC 244 is headlined by a Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz bout that will see the winner get a one time BMF title wrapped around their waist by The Rock. All of this began at UFC 241 when Diaz called out Masvidal shortly after the Stockton native bested Anthony Pettis. Masvidal accepted and Dana White made the fight happen almost immediately to the delight of fight fans.



Two fearless fighters who will let their hands go without hesitation and aren’t afraid to scrap on the ground either. Are we there yet?

The UFC held their fight week media day face offs for the event and we got a good look at all of the fighters. This should be one heck of an event.