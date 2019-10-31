Odds: Masvidal still trending as favorite over Diaz with odds makers

In case you are living under a rock there is a bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz on Saturday at UFC 244. Nate called Jorge out, he accepted, they made it for Nate’s imaginary BMF title, and The Rock is going to put a physical belt around the winner’s waist. That’s the short version.



The biggest odds makers all feel that The Rock will be snapping the belt straps around Masvidal. It’s interesting to note that this hasn’t changed once since the bout was first rumored. Masvidal’s annihilation of Ben Askren in just five seconds was surely a factor in the calculation as Nate’s last fight against Anthony Pettis went to a decision.



Let’s take a look at what five of the biggest betting sites have:

BetDSI

Masividal -159

Diaz +134



BookMaker

Masvidal -185

Diaz +145



Bet365

Masvidal -161

Diaz +130

Bovada

Masvidal -155

Diaz +125



Sportsbook

Masvidal -165

Diaz +135

If you stay on these sites for more than a few minutes the odds will jump or drop a little. What do you think of the current ones.