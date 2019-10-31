Scott Coker welcomes Cat Zingano to Bellator

At one point Cat Zingano was viewed as the woman who would likely dethrone then UFC bantamweight Ronda Rousey. She finished two future champs Miesha Tate and Amanda Nunes back to back before she stepped in to The Octagon with Rousey. Zingano was submitted in just 14 seconds and from there her career did a nosedive.

After going 1-2, Cat made her featherweight debut at UFC 232 but came up short in her bout with Megan Anderson. That was the last time we would see her in The Octagon.



Her future was uncertain until this week when Bellator’s Scott Coker tweeted some good news.

What do you think about this news?