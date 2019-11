Khonry Gracie may be the son of Royce Gracie but he’s starting to make a name for himself by fighting underneath the Bellator banner.

At 2-1 he’s off to a good start and smartly being matched up with fighters having comparable records doesn’t hurt. His last fight was a submission win back in August over Oscar Vera at Bellator 225 and judging from this Instagram post he might be fighting sooner than later.

Are you anxious to see his return?