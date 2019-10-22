Weidman issues statement after latest KO loss

Someone should probably sit Chris down and keep it real with him.

Weidman suffered his 5th knockout loss in his last 6 fights. His lone win was the submission nod over former welterweight Kelvin Gastelum. Chris was almost knocked out again in the first round of that bout but somehow survived. Even taking all of that in to account it appears that both before and after his knockout loss to Dominick Reyes this past weekend, Weidman believes he was to fight Jon Jones for the title should he have won.

Does that make sense to anyone? 1-5 in his last 6 middleweight fights and one win against Reyes I n the 205 pound weight class would get him in The Octagon challenging for the title? Dude…

Chris issued a statement on his Instagram about the loss and one has to wonder when someone will be real with him and do what Joe Rogan did for Brendan Schaub. Weidman doesn’t seem to get that he isn’t the fighter who beat Maia, Silva, Belfort, and Machida anymore. His chin is cracked and he should probably hang up the gloves. Unfortunately it does not appear that he is going to retire anytime soon.

Check our what he said…

Isn’t someone in his camp worried about the head trauma he is taking?