Watch 55 year old Ken Shamrock dive out of the ring like a maniac

You’re old bro. Crazy, too.

Let’s be clear. We love Ken Shamrock and respect him for his WWE and UFC contributions. No conditions on that statement at all. He’s a legend.



He’s also a little nuts.

Shamrock returned to Impact wrestling and he did it with a bang against a wrestler named Moose. During their match at Sunday’s Bound for Glory he leapt out of the ring and for a moment it looked like he was going to crash head first on to the floor outside. Moose genuinely looked a little stunned at how well executed the dive was and just how far the older man made it. He managed to get in to position and the match continued.

Check out the moment from the event and tell us what you think.

KEN SHAMROCK JUST DID A FREAKING UNDERTAKER DIVE! #BFG pic.twitter.com/aDg7TGINoH — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) October 21, 2019

Crazy, right?